Kentucky hospital temporarily closes pharmacy after fire

A mechanical fire at UK HealthCare's Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Ky., led to the temporary closure of the pharmacy.

The fire was detected in a mechanical room on the ground floor Jan. 11, according to a statement on the hospital's website. Sprinklers were triggered and the fire was extinguished within minutes. Emergency personnel evacuated the ground floor, which houses offices and the pharmacy.

Due to electrical issues, not all hospital systems are fully operational and the hospitals have closed one entrance due to water damage.

The hospital pharmacy is expected to reopen in two weeks, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's.