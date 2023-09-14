J&J rebrands, cuts script logo

Johnson & Johnson is reinventing itself by renaming its pharmaceutical segment and changing its logo, the company said Sept. 14.

For more than a century, J&J's logo has been a recreation of co-founder James Wood Johnson's cursive signature on the company's first check in 1886, according to the company's website. The signature will gradually be replaced by a modern version with each letter written in one pen stroke, according to a news release.

The new logo's launch coincides with a restructuring of its Jansenn pharmaceuticals business, which will be renamed Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. Its medical device and technology segment will continue to be called Johnson & Johnson MedTech.