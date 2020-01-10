J&J agrees to $6.3M settlement linked to marketing of Infants' Tylenol

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay up to $6.3 million to customers who bought Infants' Tylenol since 2014 to settle a lawsuit claiming deceptive marketing practices, ABC 7 reported.

The lawsuit claimed J&J marketed Infants' Tylenol as uniquely formulated for infants when it was actually the same concentration as Children's Tylenol.

To settle the case, J&J denies any wrongdoing but agreed to pay up to $6.3 million to customers, according to ABC 7.

Those with proof of purchase can file a claim to receive $2.15 for every 1-fluid ounce or 2-fluid ounce bottle purchased between October 2014 and Jan. 6, 2020. Those without proof of purchase can still file a claim, but only for a maximum of seven bottles, or a total of $15.05.

The deadline to file a claim is April 13.

Read the full article here.



