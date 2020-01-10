23andMe licenses 1st drug

Genetic testing company 23andMe licensed a drug to Spanish drugmaker Almirall, the first drug it developed completely in-house, according to Bloomberg.

More than 10 million people have taken DNA tests from 23andMe, and the data the company receives helps it to discover new drug targets to treat diseases.

23andMe has previously partnered with GlaxoSmithKline to share its data and collaborate on drug development, but this is the first time it has developed a drug on its own.

Emily Drabant Conley, 23andMe vice president of business development, told Bloomberg the company is pursuing other drug targets and that it may conduct its own clinical trials rather than license to other companies.

The drug it licenced is designed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as lupus and Crohn's disease. It has been tested on animals, but still needs to undergo clinical trials in humans.

The deal with Almirall gives it the rights to develop and commercialize the drug for worldwide use. Almirall plans to develop the drug to target dermatological conditions, Bloomberg reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

California governor to announce state-run generic drug company

Celgene backs out of $55M drug monopoly settlement

CVS, Walgreens sue Ohio physicians, claim they share blame for opioid crisis

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.