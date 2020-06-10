How Walgreens is reaching pharmacy customers while some stores are closed

Walgreens said its pharmacy staff is contacting customers through phone calls, texts and emails to discuss their medication needs and directing them to its nearest open pharmacies amid temporary store closures.

The drugstore chain said the "overwhelming majority" of its stores are still open, but some are temporarily closed due to damage. It did not specify the cause of the damage.

Several stores were closed after widespread looting that erupted during nationwide protests of police brutality after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

"Many of our communities are hurting right now, and we’re doing everything we can to provide care and support for our customers and team members while also contributing to the healing so sorely needed nationwide," said Walgreens President Alex Gourlay.

Pharmacists are also reaching out to patients with chronic and complex diseases to provide individualized support, Walgreens said.

The company is offering free prescription delivery and has expanded its app to allow patients to video chat with pharmacists. And it's continually updating its app's store locator with news on store closures.

Phone lines at closed Walgreens now automatically redirect callers to nearby open locations.

Walgreens said all COVID-19 testing sites remain open with normal operating hours.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

OptumRx: The 3 drugs that will have the biggest impact on payers, patients in 2020

'I've never seen a successful attempt at doing controls': Fauci warns against pricing limits

Pharmacist recommended: 50 top over-the-counter health products

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.