Fully vaccinated people up to 60% less likely to catch delta variant, UK study finds

Fully vaccinated people are 50 percent to 60 percent less likely to become infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus compared to unvaccinated people, according to a study conducted by Imperial College London in England and released Aug. 4.

The study was based on swab tests taken by nearly 100,000 people in England between June 24 and July 12, with 0.63 percent of people testing positive.

The study appears to confirm that fully vaccinated people are significantly less likely to pass on the virus, as they have lower amounts of the virus in their system, The Hill reported.

The researchers estimated that fully vaccinated people are three times less likely to test positive for COVID-19. They also found that the highest rate of infections occurred in people between the ages of 13 and 24 and the lowest rate was in people ages 75 and older.

"These findings confirm our previous data showing that both doses of a vaccine offer good protection against getting infected. However we can also see that there is still a risk of infection, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective, and we know that some double-vaccinated people can still become ill from the virus," Paul Elliott, PhD, professor at Imperial College London, said in a news release.