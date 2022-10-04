Fortune names Karen Lynch, CVS Health CEO, most powerful woman in business again

For the second year in a row, Fortune has declared CVS Health CEO and president Karen Lynch the No. 1 most powerful woman in business.

Fortune's 2022 "Most Powerful Women in Business" list includes national and international executives for the first time.

Ms. Lynch became CEO Feb. 1, 2021, after about three years running Aetna, the insurance company CVS acquired for $69 billion in 2018. In a list of the biggest national payers, CVS Health currently sits at the second spot. CVS Health plans to buy home health company Signify Health for $8 billion.

Other women on the list include Gail Boudreaux, the president and CEO of Elevance Health, in the ninth spot and Sarah London, the president and CEO of Centene, at No. 39.