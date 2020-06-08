Florida pharmacy owners charged in $54M kickback scheme

Four Florida pharmacy owners were charged in a June 4 indictment alleging they operated a multimillion-dollar compound pharmacy kickback scheme.

The indictment claims the pharmacy owners operated Florida Pharmacy Solutions to participate in a $54 million scheme to defraud federal benefit program Tricare. It alleges they submitted claims for expensive drugs that were not legitimately prescribed from about November 2012 to September 2015.

The court document also alleges one owner paid the other three more than $20 million in kickbacks in exchange for their procurement and referral of prescriptions from Tricare beneficiaries.

The pharmacy owners' arraignment will take place at a later date in the Middle District of Florida.

