First COVID-19 vaccine doses will go to healthcare workers, CDC says

Healthcare workers will more than likely be the first people to get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., José Romero, MD, head of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, told NPR.

Dr. Romero said the decision is based on the science of what will end the pandemic the quickest. The advisory committee will recommend to the CDC how vaccines should be used and who should get the first shots as soon as the FDA authorizes one.

The vaccine won't just be given to physicians and nurses interacting with patents, but also to hospital food delivery people, maintenance people and anyone else who works in hospitals, Dr. Romero told NPR.

"We anticipate having some vaccine for the high-risk individuals — health care providers — sometime in December or early January," Dr. Romero told NPR. "And then more and more vaccine will be rolled out."

