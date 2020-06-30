FDA to release guidance on vaccine approval

The FDA will discuss its guidance on vaccine approval during a June 30 appearance before a Senate committee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

To be approved, any vaccine must be at least 50 percent more effective than a placebo and clearly demonstrate its safety in a clinical study. The FDA will not approve a vaccine if it only produces antibodies in patients' blood, as the level of antibodies needed to ensure protection against COVID-19 is unknown.

The FDA also told The Wall Street Journal it would require the drugmaker of any approved vaccine to monitor patients for a year after they receive it.

Stephen Hahn, MD, the agency's commissioner, will deliver the guidelines in a hearing before a Senate committee held to regulate the economy's reopening.

