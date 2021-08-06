FDA's booster plan should be ready in September, sources say

The FDA expects to establish the national strategy on COVID-19 booster shots by early September to determine when and which vaccinated Americans should get third doses, sources familiar with the discussion told The Wall Street Journal Aug. 5.

The plan will prioritize people who are immunocompromised, older or received their shots shortly after COVID-19 vaccines were approved last winter, the sources said.

Pfizer said July 8 that it plans to file for FDA authorization for a third dose of its vaccine. Moderna said Aug. 5 booster shots for its vaccine will most likely become necessary before winter to combat the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The news about the country's boosters timeline comes two days after the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on COVID-19 boosters until vaccination rates pick up globally.