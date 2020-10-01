FDA expands probe of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine; US trial still delayed

The FDA is widening its investigation of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, further delaying its U.S. trial that was halted last month after a participant fell ill, Business Insider reported.

The FDA will examine results of earlier studies of other vaccines made by AstraZeneca scientists to see if similar side effects emerged in those trials. The investigation doesn't mean the FDA has safety concerns about any of the other vaccines it's looking at, Business Insider reported.

The U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's vaccine was halted Sept. 9. after a woman in the U.K. participating in the trial was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a rare neurological condition in which the spinal cord becomes inflamed. The trial has resumed in the U.K., South Africa, India and Brazil.

European regulators are expected to announce a review of the vaccine as soon as this week, Business Insider reported.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said Sept. 10 that the company still expects to know by the end of the year if the vaccine is safe and effective.

More articles on pharmacy:

7 former FDA commissioners write opinion column lamenting White House's treatment of agency

Celgene, Teva schemed to keep drug prices high, boost profits, US House panel finds

UnitedHealth acquires competitor to Amazon's PillPack

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.