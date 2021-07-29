FDA again extends J&J vaccine's shelf life

The FDA July 28 extended the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from 4.5 months to six months.

The shot can be stored for up to six months at normal refrigerator temperatures of 36 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

The FDA said the decision to extend the shelf life was based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies. The change applies to batches that may have expired before the extension, as long as they were stored at the correct temperatures, the agency said.

The shelf life of the shot was previously extended in June, from three months to 4.5 months.

Read Johnson & Johnson's full news release here.