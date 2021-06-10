FDA extends shelf life of J&J vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said June 10 that the FDA has extended the shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine from three months to 4.5 months.

The drugmaker said studies have shown that the vaccine remains stable for 4.5 months when refrigerated at temperatures between 36 degrees and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines were set to expire this month and the drugmaker was looking to extend their shelf life to give states more time to use them.

