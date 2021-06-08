Millions of unused J&J vaccines set to expire this month

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson are set to expire in June, and hospitals and health departments are struggling to figure out what to do with them, The Wall Street Journal reported June 8.

The surplus is due in part to the FDA's decision in April to temporarily suspend use of Johnosn & Johnson's vaccine while it investigated rare cases of blood clots following vaccination. Large blocks of appointments for the shot were canceled and never rescheduled, the Journal reported. The pause also contributed to an increase in hesitancy to take Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, according to the Journal.

Johnson & Johnson's shot can be refrigerated for three months, and the drugmaker is studying if the shelf life can be extended. After the shots expire, CDC guidance says to destroy or discard the shots.

The exact number of expiring shots isn't known because providers aren't required to report it to the federal government, Jessica Daley, vice president of strategic supplier engagement at Premier, a group purchasing organization, told the Journal.

There are few practical ways to use the shots quickly before they expire in the U.S. or distribute them to other countries, experts told the Journal. Some hospitals and health departments have begun special promotions to encourage the use of Johnson & Johnson's shots before they expire. Some health systems have redistributed their leftover shots both inside and outside their systems, and some states have redistributed them to physician offices, pharmacies or other states, the Journal reported.

Some states have asked the federal government if they can ship their surplus doses to developing nations, but doing so introduces significant logistical and legal challenges, the United Nations Children's Fund told the Journal. Developing nations are wary of using the shots after their expiration dates and may not be able to administer them quickly.

Just over half of the 21.4 million Johnson & Johnson shots distributed to providers have been given to people, according to CDC data, compared to 83 percent of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

