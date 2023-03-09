Essentia Health to open new 16,000-square-foot clinic, pharmacy combo

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health announced new plans to open a 16,000-square-foot clinic and drive-through pharmacy in Staples, Minn.

The new location will employ up to 25 workers and is reportedly a "multi-million-dollar investment in the community," though the March 8 news release, which will be "approximately $10 million," a media relations specialist confirmed to Becker's.

The clinic will offer "state-of-the-art equipment" and expand the system's reach of care to the area, responding to "a demand for increased access" from residents, according to the news release. The clinic will provide a variety of services to Staples residents, including surgery specialties, orthopedic medicine, physical therapy and radiology.

Sandy Zutz-Wiczek, vice president of clinical operations at Essentia Health, said in a statement that the system is "honored" to be able to fill the needs of patients within the community.

Completion of construction on the facility is set for 2024.