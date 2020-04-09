Employees test positive for COVID-19 at mail-order VA pharmacy in South Carolina

Two employees at the VA Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy in Charleston, S.C., have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The State.

The two affected employees are in home isolation in an effort to reduce spreading the novel coronavirus to patients or other colleagues.

The VA pharmacy, which is currently filling about 600,000 prescriptions per week, is continuing operations, according to the report.

"These prescriptions must continue to be filled and delivered as this service directly impacts the health of veteran patients, many of whom have multiple health conditions, enabling them to remain at home and follow the CDC precaution guidelines during this time," VA officials told The State.

Employees at the pharmacy will have their temperatures checked daily per CDC guidelines and are all wearing masks.

Read the full report here.

