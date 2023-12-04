Eli Lilly drug gets new approval for blood cancer

The FDA has granted approval to Eli Lilly and Company's drug Jaypirca, a therapy to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

The therapy is approved for use in patients who have received at least two lines of therapy, including a BTK inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor, according to the Dec. 1 news release.

Earlier in 2023, the FDA approved Jaypirca for treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma. The latest FDA approval marks the second one for the medication within the same year.

"This FDA approval — the second for Jaypirca in 2023 — underscores the impactful clinical benefit of continuing to leverage the BTK pathway with Jaypirca for patients with CLL or SLL as seen in the BRUIN trial," said Jacob Van Naarden the CEO of Loxo@Lilly. "These first two indications for Jaypirca represent the beginning of the eventual impact that we hope Jaypirca can have for patients, and we look forward to seeing the results of the comprehensive Phase 3 development program."