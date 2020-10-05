Delivery service Shipt offering free flu shots at CVS pharmacies

Shipt, an online delivery service owned by Target, is now offering free flu shots at CVS pharmacies.

Shipt customers can get an online voucher for a free flu shot, which can be used at any CVS pharmacy in the country, including those in Target stores.

"We want to do our part to support the health and safety of our communities. Getting a flu shot is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure all shoppers have the opportunity to help protect their health with one this year. We're proud to partner with CVS to make it as easy as possible for Shipt Shoppers to get their free flu shot," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso.

The announcement comes amid a nationwide push to increase flu vaccination rates to avoid a "twindemic" of the flu and COVID-19 and reduce strain on hospitals and health systems.

"We are determined to play a vital role in helping Americans stay safe and get immunized this flu season, and we applaud Shipt for stepping up and ensuring shoppers have access to our pharmacies where they can receive a flu shot safely and conveniently," said Ryan Rumbarger, senior vice president of store operations for CVS Pharmacy.



Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Bristol Myers Squibb acquires MyoKardia for $13B

Bipartisan bill aims to create subscription-style model for bigger antibiotic market

Drugmakers, PBMs must jointly face insulin price-fixing lawsuit, judge rules

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.