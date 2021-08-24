CVS responsible for nearly 70% of missing controlled substances at Massachusetts pharmacies last year, records show

CVS Health pharmacies lost more controlled substances in Massachusetts in 2020 than all of the state's other pharmacies combined, according to records GBH News obtained from the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy.

Nearly 7,000 doses of controlled substances went missing from CVS pharmacies, accounting for almost 70 percent of all doses lost by pharmacies in the state last year, GBH News reported.

CVS is the largest pharmacy chain in the state, with 420 pharmacies. Walgreens is the next largest, with 245 pharmacies in the state. Walgreens lost about 1,300 doses from its pharmacies last year. CVS lost an average of 16 pills per pharmacy, while Walgreens lost an average of five per pharmacy, according to GBH News.

Rite Aid, which has 10 stores in the state, lost 61 controlled substance doses in 2020, and the 48 Walmart pharmacies in the state didn't lose any.

In total, 10,000 doses of controlled substances went missing from all Massachusetts pharmacies in 2020. The substances included oxycodone, amphetamine, methylphenidate, morphine, methadone and fentanyl, all of which are extremely addictive.

"Anything more than zero is too much," Manuel Pacheco, MD, a psychiatrist specializing in addiction psychiatry at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, told GBH News. But, he said, lost pills aren't the primary way people illegally obtain controlled substances.

Pharmacies are required to maintain inventories of the most addictive controlled substances. But, disciplinary reports from the state's pharmacy board reviewed by GBH News show that in most cases, CVS and Walgreens didn't know how the drugs went missing.

"We have stringent policies and procedures in place to help prevent the loss of controlled substances, as well as to help detect it when it occurs," CVS spokesperson Michael DeAngelis said in a statement to Becker's. "Drug diversion is typically discovered through our own internal processes and investigations, and we notify the appropriate authorities and regulators, including state boards of pharmacy. We operate well over 400 pharmacies in Massachusetts. Comparatively, the number of controlled substance loss incidents we had last year was extremely low. We've cooperated with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy to resolve these isolated incidents."

A Walgreens spokesperson declined to comment to GBH News. Walgreens did not immediately respond to Becker's request for comment.



John Burke, the president of Pharmaceutical Diversion Education in Ohio, told GBH News the Massachusetts pharmacy board needs to ramp up penalties for pharmacies where controlled substances are missing.

The executive director of the state's pharmacy board, David Sencabaugh, refused multiple requests from GBH News to interview a spokesperson.

Read the full article here.