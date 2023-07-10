CVS-owned pharma company to lay off 195 workers

Heartland Healthcare Services, a pharmacy company owned by CVS Health and HCR-ManorCare, plans to close two facilities and lay off 195 workers in Ohio and Maryland, according to WARN filings.

Its Toledo, Ohio-based long-term care pharmacy will lay off 155 employees and close its doors by Sept. 1. "This notice is being provided now due to sudden, dramatic, and unexpected circumstances not reasonably foreseeable due to the loss of business in the nursing home industry," the WARN filing said.

In Annapolis Junction, Md., Hearland Healthcare Services will close its plant and lay off 40 workers on July 14.

The company owns two other plants in Pennsylvania and Florida, and no WARN notices have been filed for those facilties.