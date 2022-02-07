CVS inks deal to bring clinical trials to pharmacies

CVS Health partnered with decentralized clinical trial platform Medable to increase clinical trial access for potential participants through select MinuteClinic locations.

The collaboration unites CVS Health's MinuteClinic providers and community outreach with Medable's software platform, aiming to improve clinical trials through better patient access, engagement and retention, according to a Feb. 7 news release.

The partnership aims to bolster CVS' efforts to increase clinical trial engagement among people with chronic illnesses and vulnerable populations who are underrepresented in clinical research.

"Those populations often have limited access to healthcare and therefore a greater chance of poor health and lower life expectancy," Tony Clapsis, general manager and senior vice president of CVS Health Clinical Trial Services, said in the release. "Over 40 percent of the vulnerable population in the U.S. lives within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy location, so we have a chance to engage them."