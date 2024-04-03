CVS expands financial assistance for pharmacy students

CVS Health on April 3 unveiled a new tuition assistance program for pharmacy interns and a scholarship program for students in pharmacy school.

Starting this summer, PharmD graduates who intern with CVS Pharmacy can apply for up to $20,000 towards their final year of tuition. Later this year, the company plans to expand the program for interns in their last two years of pharmacy education.

Through a partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, CVS has also created a new community pharmacy health equity scholarship, which will grant $20,000 to 21 pharmacy students.

The scholarships "are intended to promote and support a population of student pharmacists who will care for an increasingly diverse population or patients as part of a healthcare team," according to a news release. "Selected awardees must demonstrate leadership, academic success, financial need and a commitment to advancing the profession of pharmacy and patient care."

Pharmacy school applications have declined significantly in recent years, causing hospital pharmacy leaders to warily brace for a shortage of clinical pharmacists.