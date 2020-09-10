CVS expands COVID-19 testing to children 12 and older

CVS said it is expanding its COVID-19 testing to children ages 12 and older starting Sept. 11.

"With schools opening across the country, there's an urgent need to make testing for minors more readily available," said CMO Troyen Brennan, MD. "In response, we've implemented a system that allows parents or guardians to register and accompany their children for a self-swab test close to home."

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to be tested.

CVS also said it is adding 120 more test sites to its more than 2,000 already opened across the country. The new sites will be open Sept. 11.

The retail pharmacy giant said it has expanded the number of testing labs it is partnering with to improve turnaround times for results, and patients can now expect their results within 2 to 3 days.

CVS said it has administered more than 3 million COVID-19 tests since March.

Read the full news release here.

