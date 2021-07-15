CDC vaccine panel to hold meeting on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet July 22 to discuss the potential need for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The meeting, to be held in Atlanta, will be the first formal consideration of boosters for people who've already gotten the full dosage, the American Hospital Association said in a July 14 news release. The federal committee is a group of medical and public health experts who develop recommendations on how to use vaccines.

An agenda for the meeting states the group will discuss clinical considerations for booster shots in immunocompromised people. The panel also will discuss the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome from Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, according to the agenda. The FDA issued a warning July 12 about a risk of the rare neurological disorder linked to the vaccine.

Find the committee's meeting agenda here.