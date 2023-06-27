Binghamton University claims best pharmacy residency match in nation

Seniors in Binghamton (N.Y.) University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences program had the best Phase 1 match rate of any pharmacy residency applicants in the country at a rate of 96 percent, according to a June 27 news release.

Twenty-four of the program's 25 residency applicants were matched to placements across New York, Connecticut, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Students who do not match in the first phase are eligible to apply for remaining openings in phase 2 of the matching process.

What made Binghamton's pharmacy resident candidates strong, the school claims, is its capstone research project curriculum requirement, which allowed students "to articulate their research and interview better than other students," Kanneboyina Nagaraju, PhD, dean of Binghamton's school of pharmacy, said in a statement.