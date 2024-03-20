AstraZeneca to expand cancer pipeline with $2.4B acquisition

Anna Falvey -

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca plans to acquire biotech company Fusion Pharmaceuticals for up to $2.4 billion, Investopedia reported March 19. 

The acquisition will cost around $2 billion at $21 per share, with an additional $400 million to be paid to Fusion if the biotech firm satisfies specific requirements. 

This move is part of AstraZeneca's cancer treatment pipeline expansion, as Fusion is focused on next-generation radioconjugates that kill cancer cells more accurately than chemotherapy, reducing risk for healthy cells.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles