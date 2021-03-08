Amita Health, NYC Health + Hospitals, 8 more health systems and hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Amita Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a clinical pharmacy services director.
- Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.
- Curahealth Hospitals (Garland, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a pharmacy services director.
- OhioHealth (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy business operations director.
- Vibra Hospital of Central Dakotas (Mandan, N.D.) seeks a pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
