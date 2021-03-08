Amita Health, NYC Health + Hospitals, 8 more health systems and hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Amita Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.



Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a clinical pharmacy services director.



Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.



Curahealth Hospitals (Garland, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.



NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a pharmacy services director.



OhioHealth (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy business operations director.



Vibra Hospital of Central Dakotas (Mandan, N.D.) seeks a pharmacy director.

