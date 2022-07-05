Amazon exec is new CEO of Alto Pharmacy

San Francisco-based Alto Pharmacy has tapped Alicia Boler Davis, who was recently Amazon's senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, to be its CEO effective Sept. 1.

Ms. Boler Davis will be taking over from co-founders Matt Gamache-Asselin and Jamie Karraker, who both plan to remain on the digital pharmacy's board, according to a June 30 press release.

"Alto is in the business of improving health, not just fulfilling and delivering prescriptions," Ms. Boler Davis said in a statement. "I am proud to join Matt and Jamie and lead Alto on its mission to improve the pharmacy experience for everyone."

Fortune ranked Ms. Boler Davis as one of the most powerful women in 2021 during her tenure at Amazon.

Alto Pharmacy was founded in 2015 and aims to fix the "broken pharmacy experience" with free same-day delivery, on-demand service and price transparency, the company said.