Albertsons joins Mark Cuban's pharmacy network

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. expanded its pharmacy network March 20 with a deal with grocery chain Albertsons, growing its drug discount offering by another thousand-plus locations.

Cost Plus Drugs began building a network of affiliate pharmacies in April 2023, and since then, it has grown to include most national grocery chains, with discounted offers for about 1,100 solutions. With the recent Albertsons deal, 1,728 pharmacies across 34 states now accept the company's Team Cuban Card, according to a LinkedIn post.

The Team Cuban Card enables patients to fill prescriptions for the manufacturing cost, plus a 15% markup, $8 dispensing fee and $1 processing fee at participating pharmacies. The dispensing fee for medicines requiring special handling might be more than $8, according to the company's website.