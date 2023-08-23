9 in 10 hospitals say cisplatin, carboplatin shortages are affecting patient care

More than 97 percent of health systems and hospitals said the shortage of carboplatin, a bladder cancer drug, is affecting pharmacy operations and patient care, according to a survey conducted by Vizient.

In April, Vizient surveyed 32 oncology network providers, including 10 of the 33 National Comprehensive Cancer Network-designated cancer centers, about their oncology medication supply chain.

Ninety-four percent said the shortage of cisplatin, which treats multiple cancers, is affecting patient care. Other oncology drugs in shortage causing similar stressors are fluorouracil, fludarabine, methotrexate, capecitabine and docetaxel, with respondents reporting an impact ranging from 72 percent to 86 percent.

A month after Vizient's results were collected, 25 out of 27 cancer centers said they were dealing with a shortage of carboplatin, and 19 said they were short on cisplatin. About a third of the facilities reported not having enough carboplatin supply to care for all patients.

Reported quality issues at Intas Pharmaceuticals in late 2022 prompted the shortages, according to Vizient. Since December, demand for the seven drugs has spiked to more than 136 percent.