9 drugs now in shortage

Drug, supply and equipment shortages are the eighth-most urgent patient safety concern, the ECRI said March 11.

As a shortage of penicillin G benzathine injection persists and Mark Cuban's drug company begins producing therapies in short supply, here are nine new shortages, according to national drug supply databases.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

Acyclovir injection: The therapy, which treats severe infections caused by herpes, lacks enough supply for usual ordering of four solutions. Fresenius Kabi predicted the shortage to recover between March and April, and Eugia US did not share an estimated release date.

Cyclopentolate and phenylephrine ophthalmic solution: There are no available presentations of the medication used to dilate pupils. Two 0.2% per 1% ophthalmic solutions in 2 milliliter and 5 milliliter bottles are on back order without a release date.

Estradiol vaginal system: Pfizer's brand-name solution Estring is a ring that releases estrogen for three months after menopause. The drug is on back order without a release date.

Flumazenil injection: For the injectable used to reverse the effects of benzodiazepine, an anesthetic, five solutions are in shortage and one is not. Fresenius Kabi expects supply to rebound in March and April, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Baxter International said April.

Mesna injection: The solution is used to prevent hemorrhagic cystitis and inflammation in patients receiving high doses of cyclophosphamide or ifosfamide, two chemotherapies. Three 100 milligram per milliliter, 10 milliliter vials are in short supply with an estimated release date, and two solutions are available.

Naltrexone hydrochloride tablet: A shortage of the alcohol and opioid use disorder medicine began in late February. Three solutions are unavailable, four are in limited supply and five are available among four manufacturers. One drugmaker expects supply to rebound in March, and the others did not offer a release date.

Progesterone vaginal insert: The insert helps increase progestin hormone levels to help people become and stay pregnant. In late 2023, Ferring Pharmaceuticals recalled Endometrin because bacteria was found in four unreleased batches. No presentations are available.

Succinylcholine injection: Seven drugmakers are reporting shortages of the general anesthetic as the FDA bans one of Accord Healthcare's manufacturing plants. Four solutions are available and 10 are not. Most companies did not offer a resupply date, and Fresenius Kabi and Hikma predict supply to rebound in March.



Vasopressin injection: The medicine controls frequent urination, increased thirst and loss of water caused by diabetes insipidus. Four solutions are in shortage and seven are not, and two drugmakers said they could not estimate a resupply date. Fresenius Kabi said it expects more supply in early March.