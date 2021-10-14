7 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are seven that have been reported to the FDA since Oct. 1:

Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled several batches of its irbesartan tablets after an analysis revealed that certain batches contained more of the carcinogen N-nitrosoirbesartan than is allowed by the FDA. Irbesartan is used to treat hypertension.



Teligent Pharma recalled five lots of its lidocaine topical solution after testing found it was super potent, meaning it could result in a higher than intended lidocaine dose.



DeRoyal Industries recalled 2,856 procedure packs that contain an irrigation warming set that may leak aluminum.



Medtronic recalled the remote control of certain insulin pumps because it is vulnerable to hackers.



Imperative Care recalled its Zoom 71 reperfusion catheter, used to remove blood clots in the brain after a stroke, because of an increased risk of the device breaking during use. There have been nine reports of serious injuries due to the issue, and no deaths reported.



Coppertone recalled five types of its aerosol sunscreen after finding they contain benzene, a carcinogen.



Bayer recalled all unexpired lots of its Lotrimin and Tinactin sprays, which are over-the-counter antifungal products, due to the presence of benzene, a carcinogen, in some samples of the products.



