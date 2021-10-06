Medtronic releases urgent recall for insulin pump vulnerable to hackers: 3 details

Listen
Medtronic has issued an urgent recall for the remote control of certain insulin pumps because it is vulnerable to hackers.
Three details:
- Medtronic said hackers could potentially deliver or block doses of insulin, which poses a danger for the wearer, according to an October news release.
- In 2018, a cybersecurity researcher discovered the vulnerability of its insulin pumps and remote control. The recall has been expanded because Medrontic determined the potential risks outweigh the benefits of its continued use, according to the release.
- Medtronic has not received any reports of injuries caused by the vulnerability, the company said.