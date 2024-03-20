54% of meds at 'high risk,' military says

More than half of pharmaceuticals in the United States have a dependency on manufacturers not compliant to the Trade Agreements Act, which the Department of Defense defines as high- and very high-risk medications.

Twenty-seven percent of NDCs are sourced from high risk areas, or non-TAA compliant suppliers, and 27% are from very high-risk sources, or complete dependence on manufacturers in China and unknown countries.

The Department of Defense said a fourth of NDCs are most secure because multiple domestic manufacturers produce the active pharmaceutical ingredients, and 21% are moderately secure or moderately at risk. The military's report equates to about 10% of the total U.S. marketplace.

Here's what the Department of Defense found: