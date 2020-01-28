5 recent pharmaceutical, devicemaker bankruptcies
Here are five pharmaceutical or medical device companies that filed for bankruptcy protection or had their bankruptcy plan approved since Sept. 17.
1. Reva Medical files for bankruptcy
Reva Medical, a San Diego-based devicemaker that specializes in vascular devices, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Mass Device reported.
2. Insys bankruptcy plan gets court OK
Insys Therapeutics, the first drugmaker to go bankrupt after opioid litigation, won court approval for its bankruptcy plan Jan. 16.
3. Florida drugmaker files for bankruptcy after recall
KRS Global Biotechnology, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based drug compounding facility, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after "unforeseen business circumstances," the Sun Sentinel reported Jan. 16.
4. New Jersey drugmaker files for bankruptcy
Melinta Therapeutics, an antibiotics maker based in Morristown, N.J., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Dec. 27.
5. California biotech files for bankruptcy
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, a Westlake Village, Calif.-based biopharmaceutical company, has filed for bankruptcy.
