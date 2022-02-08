5 recent drug approvals

Here are five new drugs or treatments the FDA approved in January, starting with the most recent:

Spikevax — The FDA granted full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, marketed under the brand name Spikevax, for adults Jan. 31.

Vabysmo — On Jan. 28, the FDA approved Roche's faricimab-svoa, which goes by the brand name Vabysmo, to treat neovascular (wet) aged-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, two leading causes of vision loss.

Kimmtrak — Tebentafusp-tebn, which goes by the brand name Kimmtrak, was approved Jan. 25 to treat unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma.

Cibinqo — The FDA on Jan. 14 approved Pfizer's abrocitinib, which goes by the brand name Cibinqo, for adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema.

Quviviq — Daridorexant, which goes by the brand name Quviviq, was approved on Jan. 7 to treat adults with insomnia.