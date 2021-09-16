5 most common side effects of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster

A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine results in mild to moderate side effects similar to those experienced after the second shot, according to the drugmaker's trial data, which the FDA released Sept. 15.

The FDA released a 53-page analysis from Pfizer in which the drugmaker outlines data it says supports the authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer found five side effects to be most common after the third dose in its trial, which included 289 participants ages 18 to 55. They are listed below, along with the percentage of participants who reported experiencing these side effects: