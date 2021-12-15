5 changes pharmacies should make in 2022, per 2 experts

After a year of administering COVID-19 vaccines, battling medication shortages and experiencing a workforce shortage, hospital pharmacies will face a unique set of challenges and opportunities in 2022. Here, two hospital pharmacy executives share five changes they would like to see in the hospital pharmacy space in 2022.

Responses were provided by Amir Emamifar, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at Temple University Health System in Philadelphia, and Elie Bahou, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at Providence in Renton, Wash.