4 experts on why the US should limit COVID-19 boosters

The FDA on Sept. 17 voted against booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for the general population — a decision that came after the U.S. said Aug. 18 it was prepared to offer booster shots for all fully vaccinated Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20.

The panel did recommend the FDA authorize a booster shot for people 65 years and older or people at high risk of severe COVID-19. Below, experts explain why they think this decision was the right move.