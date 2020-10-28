3 states join California's independent COVID-19 vaccine review panel

California welcomed Washington, Oregon and Nevada to its independent council that will review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA, the states announced Oct. 27.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup Oct. 19. The addition of three new states means each of their governors will gather public health experts to join the panel. They will verify any FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine's safety before it is distributed to the public in California, Washington, Oregon and Nevada.

The four states — along with Colorado — have collaborated on a COVID-19 response before, with their April formation of the Western States Pact, a shared plan for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reopening their economies.

