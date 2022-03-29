3 pediatric hospitals join drug shortage coalition

Three pediatric hospitals have joined the Children’s Hospital Coalition, a first-of-its-kind partnership aiming to ensure the availability of pediatric medications, the group said March 29.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and Miami, Fla.-based Nicklaus Children’s Health System are the latest systems to join the coalition.

The coalition is approaching its one year anniversary and works with Phlow, a U.S. -based innovative essential medicines impact company.

"It is so exciting to see us making real, collaborative progress in alleviating the shortage problem," stated Eric Balmir, chief pharmacy officer of Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. "We’ve already identified 25 essential drugs that have been in shortage but are essential to children's hospitals, and the CHC is a great way to get together with a company that can really focus on providing us solutions to remedy these challenges."