25 drugs posing the greatest threats to hospital supply chains

Vizient, a healthcare performance improvement company, released a list of essential drugs that, if in short supply, pose the greatest threat to hospitals' ability to provide immediate and high quality patient care.

The list contains 200 drugs compiled from a review of the World Health Organization's essential medicines list, the Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support algorithms and drugs that Vizient's partner hospitals included in their critical drugs lists.

The drugs are split into three categories: Acute treatment drugs (those that are used in critical cases to sustain life and have no alternatives); chronic treatment drugs (those that are used to treat chronic conditions and don't have alternatives); and high impact drugs (those that have alternatives, but the alternatives are less clinically desirable or more difficult to use).

As of Jan. 27 when the list was published, Vizient said 37 percent of the 200 drugs on the full list are in short supply in hospitals across the country.

Below is a list of 25 of the drugs included in Vizient's report, as well as their categories:

Editor's note: This list is in alphabetical order and doesn't reflect a ranking of the most critical drugs.

Acetylcysteine (Acute treatment) Acyclovir Sodium (High impact) Adenosine (Acute treatment) Albumin Human (High impact) Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation (High impact) Allopurinol (High impact) Alprostadil (Acute treatment) Alteplase Recombinant (Acute treatment) Aminocaproic Acid (High impact) Aminophylline (Acute treatment) Amiodarone HCl (Acute treatment) Amoxicillin (High impact) Amoxicillin/Clavulanate Potassium Oral (High impact) Amphotericin B Lipid Complex (High impact) Amphotericin B Deoxycholate (High impact) Ampicillin (High impact) Ampicillin Sodium /Sulbactam Sodium (High impact) Argatroban (High impact) Asparaginase (High impact) Aspirin (Acute treatment) Atropine (Acute treatment) Atropine Sulfate (High impact) Azathioprine Sodium (High impact) Azithromycin (High impact) Aztreonam (High impact)

Find the full list here.



More articles on pharmacy:

How 4 hospital pharmacies are improving operations

The 10 most-valued pharma brands in the world

Merck to create spinoff women's health company, focus on Keytruda

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.