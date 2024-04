25 drugs at Mark Cuban's online pharmacy with biggest cost reductions

Two years after launching, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs now sells hundreds of generics and about 20 branded medications for a discounted rate. It also partners with hospitals, independent pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers.

Each drug is priced at its manufacturing cost, plus a 15% markup, $5 pharmacy fee and $5 shipping fee. Here are 25 medications with the biggest price cuts sold at Cost Plus Drugs:

Everolimus (generic for Afinitor Disperz)

Retail price: $31,469.10

MCCPDC price: $12,025.40

Savings: $19,443.70





Pyrimethamine (generic for Daraprim)

Retail price: $20,330.10

MCCPDC price: $2,443.10

Savings: $17,887



Tasimelteon (generic for Hetlioz)

Retail price: $29,880

MCCPDC price: $13,610

Savings: $16,270





Fingolimod HCl (generic for Gilenya)

Retail price: $13,067.14

MCCPDC price: $295.03

Savings: $12,772.11





Penicillamine (generic for Cuprimine)

Retail price: $11,192.10

MCCPDC price: $135.20

Savings: $11,056.90





Bexarotene (generic for Targretin)

Retail price: $9,477

MCCPDC price: $383.72

Savings: $9,093.28





Sorafenib tosylate (generic for Nexavar)

Retail price: $8,232

MCCPDC price: $1,001.30

Savings: $7,230.70





Tolvaptan (generic for Samsca)

Retail price: $9,039.90

MCCPDC price: $1,902.50

Savings: $7,137.40





Tobramycin (generic for Tobi)

Retail price: $6,523

MCCPDC price: $319.05

Savings: $6,203.95





Gefitinib (generic for Iressa)

Retail price: $7,041

MCCPDC price: $1,183.58

Savings: $5,857.42





Tobramycin (generic for Bethkis)

Retail price: $6,572

MCCPDC price: $2,704.33

Savings: $3,867.67





Dihydroergotamine mesylate (generic for Migranal)

Retail price: $3,835

MCCPDC price: $292.22

Savings: $3,542.78





Teriflunomide (generic for Aubagio)

Retail price: $3,552.30

MCCPDC price: $12.80

Savings: $3,539.50





Lapatinib ditosylate (generic for Tykerb)

Retail price: $4,353

MCCPDC price: $1,102.70

Savings: $3,250.30





Phenoxybenzamine HCl (generic for Dibenzyline)

Retail price: $3,891

MCCPDC price: $1,188.80

Savings: $2,702.20





Everolimus (generic for Afinitor)

Retail price: $3,039

MCCPDC price: $368.30

Savings: $2,670.70





Pirfenidone (generic for Esbriet)

Retail price: $2,607

MCCPDC price: $30.80

Savings: $2,576.20





Diclofenac sodium (generic for Pennsaid)

Retail price: $2,578

MCCPDC price: $67.39

Savings: $2,510.61





Sodium phenylbutyrate (generic for Buphenyl)

Retail price: $4,779

MCCPDC price: $2,285.19

Savings: $2,493.81





Penicillamine (generic for Depen Titratabs)

Retail price: $3,194.10

MCCPDC price: $704.90

Savings: $2,489.20





Imatinib (generic for Gleevec)

Retail price: $2,502.50

MCCPDC price: $13.40

Savings: $2,489.10





Efavirenz-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir DF (generic for Atripla)

Retail price: $2,365

MCCPDC price: $19.55

Savings: $2,345.45





Deferasirox (generic for Jadenu)

Retail price: $2,332.80

MCCPDC price: $17

Savings: $2,315.80





Aprepitant (generic for Emend)

Retail price: $2,691.90

MCCPDC price: $524.60

Savings: $2,167.30





Dimethyl fumarate (generic for Tecfidera)

Retail price: $2,176.06

MCCPDC price: $14.20

Savings: $2,161.86