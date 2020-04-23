20 top recipients of COVID-19 government contracts
The government has awarded a total of $7.2 billion in contracting dollars to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including several multimillion-dollar deals with drugmakers to develop vaccines and treatments, according to Bloomberg Law.
Johnson & Johnson signed a $456.2 million deal to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and a $148.4 million deal to develop antiviral therapies.
Moderna also was awarded a $483 million deal to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Other companies have secured nine-figure deals for medical supplies, including ventilators and N95 face masks, Bloomberg Law reported.
The top 20 recipients of U.S. COVID-19 contracting dollars and what they were contracted for:
- Royal Philips — ventilators
- Johnson & Johnson — vaccine
- Hamilton Medical — ventilators
- Moderna — vaccine
- Vyaire Holding — ventilators
- GE — ventilators
- Asahi Kasei — ventilators
- RER Financial Group — SBA analysis
- Dell Technologies — computers
- 3M — N95 masks
- Honeywell — N95 masks
- ACS — NY Care Facility
- Global Medical Response — transport
- Aecom — NY Care Facility
- Airboss of America — respirators
- Regeneron — drug development
- FedEx — shipping
- Panthera Worldwide — N95 masks
- Mitchell International — ventilators
- Colossal Contracting — computers
Read the full article here.
More articles on pharmacy:
Largest hydroxychloroquine study to date finds no benefit for COVID-19
NIH panel releases COVID-19 treatment, pharmaceutical intervention guidelines
How 13 drugmakers have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.