20 top recipients of COVID-19 government contracts

The government has awarded a total of $7.2 billion in contracting dollars to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including several multimillion-dollar deals with drugmakers to develop vaccines and treatments, according to Bloomberg Law.

Johnson & Johnson signed a $456.2 million deal to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and a $148.4 million deal to develop antiviral therapies.

Moderna also was awarded a $483 million deal to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other companies have secured nine-figure deals for medical supplies, including ventilators and N95 face masks, Bloomberg Law reported.

The top 20 recipients of U.S. COVID-19 contracting dollars and what they were contracted for:

Royal Philips — ventilators Johnson & Johnson — vaccine Hamilton Medical — ventilators Moderna — vaccine Vyaire Holding — ventilators GE — ventilators Asahi Kasei — ventilators RER Financial Group — SBA analysis Dell Technologies — computers 3M — N95 masks Honeywell — N95 masks ACS — NY Care Facility Global Medical Response — transport Aecom — NY Care Facility Airboss of America — respirators Regeneron — drug development FedEx — shipping Panthera Worldwide — N95 masks Mitchell International — ventilators Colossal Contracting — computers

