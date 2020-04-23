20 top recipients of COVID-19 government contracts

The government has awarded a total of $7.2 billion in contracting dollars to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including several multimillion-dollar deals with drugmakers to develop vaccines and treatments, according to Bloomberg Law

Johnson & Johnson signed a $456.2 million deal to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and a $148.4 million deal to develop antiviral therapies. 

Moderna also was awarded a $483 million deal to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Other companies have secured nine-figure deals for medical supplies, including ventilators and N95 face masks, Bloomberg Law reported. 

The top 20 recipients of U.S. COVID-19 contracting dollars and what they were contracted for: 

  1. Royal Philips — ventilators 
  2. Johnson & Johnson — vaccine
  3. Hamilton Medical — ventilators 
  4. Moderna — vaccine 
  5. Vyaire Holding — ventilators 
  6. GE — ventilators 
  7. Asahi Kasei — ventilators 
  8. RER Financial Group — SBA analysis 
  9. Dell Technologies — computers
  10. 3M — N95 masks
  11. Honeywell — N95 masks 
  12. ACS — NY Care Facility
  13. Global Medical Response — transport
  14. Aecom — NY Care Facility 
  15.  Airboss of America — respirators 
  16. Regeneron — drug development 
  17. FedEx — shipping
  18. Panthera Worldwide — N95 masks 
  19. Mitchell International — ventilators 
  20. Colossal Contracting — computers 

