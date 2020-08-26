15 drugmakers with the biggest share price gains this year

Drugmakers of all sizes posted strong share price gains in the second quarter of 2020, according to EvaluatePharma's "Pharma, Biotech & Medtech Half-Year Review 2020."

In the first half of 2020, global drugmaker stocks had grown in value over what they were at the end of 2019. Companies involved in finding COVID-19 treatments had the biggest gains.

Fifteen drugmakers with the biggest share price gains in 2020:

Novavax — 1,994 percent share price gain ($4.73 billion market cap gain)



Adaptimmune — 734 percent share price gain ($1.41 billion market cap gain)



Inovio Pharmaceuticals —717 percent share price gain (3.93 billion market cap gain)



Mesoblast — 708 percent share price gain ($0.47 billion market cap gain)



Cytodyn — 468 percent share price gain ($2.61 billion market cap gain)



Arcturus Therapeutics — 330 percent share price gain ($0.79 billion market cap gain)



Moderna — 228 percent share price gain (17.32 market cap gain)



BioNTech — 100 percent share price gain ($7.47 billion market cap gain)



Samsung Biologics — 79 percent share price gain ($17.71 billion market cap gain)



Chugai — 72 percent share price gain ($37.70 billion market cap gain)



Regeneron — 66 percent share price gain ($28.49 billion market cap gain)



Lonza — 42 percent share price gain ($11.98 billion market cap gain)



Eli Lilly — 25 percent share price gain ($30.84 billion market cap gain)



AbbVie — 11 percent share price gain ($42.09 billion market cap gain)



AstraZeneca — 6 percent share price gain ($7.99 market cap gain)

