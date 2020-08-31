10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a retail pharmacy manager.



Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis) seeks a pharmacy director.



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.



OhioHealth (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



Sutter Health (Sacramento) seeks a pharmacy services director.

