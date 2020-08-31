10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.

  4. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a retail pharmacy manager.

  5. Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  6. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. OhioHealth (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  9. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.

  10. Sutter Health (Sacramento) seeks a pharmacy services director. 

More articles on pharmacy:
FDA extends remdesivir's emergency use authorization to all hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Walgreens names former Rite Aid CEO as its new president
Heads roll at FDA after commissioner's comments on convalescent plasma

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers