10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy supervisor.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a retail pharmacy manager.
- Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis) seeks a pharmacy director.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- OhioHealth (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.
- Sutter Health (Sacramento) seeks a pharmacy services director.
