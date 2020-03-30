10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Abington (Pa.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.
- Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.
- Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.
