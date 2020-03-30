10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Abington (Pa.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy director. 

  2. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.

  4. Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.

  5. Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director. 

  7. Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

