10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Abington (Pa.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.



Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) seeks a vice president of pharmacy services.



Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.



Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.) seeks a chief pharmacy officer.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy director.



Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.



Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

