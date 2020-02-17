10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  3. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.
     
  4. Maricopa Integrated Health System (Phoenix) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

  5. North County Health Services (San Marcos, Calif.) seeks a senior clinical pharmacy manager. 

  6. Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a clinical pharmacy coordinator. 

  7. NYU Langone seeks an assistant pharmacy operations director. 

  8. St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Covington, Ky.) seeks a system director of pharmacy. 

  9. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks  a pharmacy manager. 

  10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.

More articles on pharmacy:
21 states reject $18B opioid settlement offer from McKesson, Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen
BCBS responds to physician pushback on mail-order pharmacy plan
The 20 most expensive drugs in the US in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months