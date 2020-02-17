10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.
- Maricopa Integrated Health System (Phoenix) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- North County Health Services (San Marcos, Calif.) seeks a senior clinical pharmacy manager.
- Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a clinical pharmacy coordinator.
- NYU Langone seeks an assistant pharmacy operations director.
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Covington, Ky.) seeks a system director of pharmacy.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.
