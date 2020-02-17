10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.

Maricopa Integrated Health System (Phoenix) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



North County Health Services (San Marcos, Calif.) seeks a senior clinical pharmacy manager.



Northwell Health (New York City) seeks a clinical pharmacy coordinator.



NYU Langone seeks an assistant pharmacy operations director.



St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Covington, Ky.) seeks a system director of pharmacy.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.

