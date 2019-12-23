10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Amita Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  2. DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  3. Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  4. Memorial Hermann Health Systems (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  5. Seattle Children's seeks a pharmacy services director. 

  6. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

  7. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks an assistant chief pharmacy officer. 

  8. UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  9. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor. 

  10. Valleywise Health (Phoenix) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

