Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

Amita Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager.



DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy director.



Memorial Hermann Health Systems (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Seattle Children's seeks a pharmacy services director.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio) seeks a pharmacy manager.



UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks an assistant chief pharmacy officer.



UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.



Valleywise Health (Phoenix) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

