10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Amita Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Memorial Hermann Health Systems (Houston) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Seattle Children's seeks a pharmacy services director.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks an assistant chief pharmacy officer.
- UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center seeks a pharmacy operations supervisor.
- Valleywise Health (Phoenix) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
Drugmakers shift from clinical trials, mine EMRs for drug approvals
Momenta settles drug monopoly lawsuit with Nashville hospital for $35M
Merck scores 1st U.S.-approved Ebola vaccine
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.